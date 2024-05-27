Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Independence Contract Drilling Stock Down 3.4 %
ICD opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 4.86.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $46.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
