Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Down 3.4 %

ICD opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 4.86.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $46.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 540,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 190,679 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 439,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 79,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

