Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for Greatland Gold (LON:GGP)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 20 ($0.25) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.15) price objective on shares of Greatland Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th.
Greatland Gold Trading Up 0.1 %
About Greatland Gold
Greatland Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company's flagship project is the 30% owned Havieron deposit, covering an area of 38 square kilometers located in the Paterson province of Western Australia.
