Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for Greatland Gold (LON:GGP)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 20 ($0.25) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.15) price objective on shares of Greatland Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

LON:GGP opened at GBX 7.33 ($0.09) on Thursday. Greatland Gold has a twelve month low of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 11.70 ($0.15). The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.65. The company has a market cap of £373.10 million, a P/E ratio of -938.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Greatland Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company's flagship project is the 30% owned Havieron deposit, covering an area of 38 square kilometers located in the Paterson province of Western Australia.

