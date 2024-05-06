Sapient Capital LLC Invests $528,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. PFG Advisors grew its position in Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $106.15 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $115.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.58 and a 200-day moving average of $99.74.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.