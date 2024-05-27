iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of iLearningEngines in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.
iLearningEngines, Inc operates AI-powered learning automation and information intelligence for corporate and educational use. The company's AI and learning automation platform is used by enterprises to productize enterprise knowledge for consumption throughout the enterprise. Its outcome-based training has deployed in regulated and detail-oriented vertical markets, such as healthcare, education, insurance, retail, oil and gas/energy, manufacturing, and government.
