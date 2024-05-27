RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of RADCOM in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

NASDAQ:RDCM opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $141.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22. RADCOM has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $12.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of RADCOM by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 840,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in RADCOM during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RADCOM by 34.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 22,923 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in RADCOM by 4.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of RADCOM by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 270,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 141,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

