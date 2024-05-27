Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $1.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 98,301 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of Applied DNA Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.22% of the company’s stock.
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.
