Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $316.00 to $290.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ADSK. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $270.17.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $214.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The firm has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,319,448. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 214.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 25.6% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the software company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,437 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 90,594 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,747,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 10.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the software company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

