UBS Group Raises Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $275.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $243.23.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $232.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $115.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $241.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,225,227,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $537,171,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 22.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,428,225,000 after buying an additional 2,497,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,437,781,000 after buying an additional 2,160,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 17,535,360.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,753,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,834,000 after buying an additional 1,753,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

