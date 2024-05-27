Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) PT Raised to C$27.00

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$22.50 to C$27.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HRX. Desjardins raised their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised Héroux-Devtek from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday.

Héroux-Devtek Stock Up 0.4 %

About Héroux-Devtek

Shares of TSE:HRX opened at C$23.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.32. Héroux-Devtek has a 1 year low of C$13.09 and a 1 year high of C$23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.60, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$777.32 million, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

