Scotiabank Upgrades Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) to “Outperform”

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Scotiabank currently has C$47.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Desjardins upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.00.

Shares of POW opened at C$40.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.88, a current ratio of 90.10 and a quick ratio of 107.64. The company has a market cap of C$23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$32.33 and a 12 month high of C$40.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.06.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$21.37 billion for the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 7.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.5839161 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.88%.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

