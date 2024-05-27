SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Desjardins lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.
SilverCrest Metals Stock Up 1.0 %
SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$83.49 million for the quarter. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 49.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.8481605 EPS for the current year.
About SilverCrest Metals
SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.
