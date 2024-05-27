First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Raymond James raised First Community from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Get First Community alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on First Community

First Community Price Performance

FCCO opened at $17.27 on Thursday. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $131.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.44.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $24.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million. First Community had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 8.57%. On average, research analysts expect that First Community will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

First Community Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.16%.

Institutional Trading of First Community

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Community by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Community by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 290,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Community by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 187,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Community by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Community by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

(Get Free Report)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.