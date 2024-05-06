Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 337.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRNO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Terreno Realty stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $66.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $86.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.06 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 46.76% and a return on equity of 5.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.45%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

