Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 6,997 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,997 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 11.2% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,043,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,397,975. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $76.54. The firm has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.69 and its 200-day moving average is $60.56.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. PayPal’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

