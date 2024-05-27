Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CVLY stock opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $25.88. The firm has a market cap of $215.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.66%. Analysts predict that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 459.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 37,092 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 525,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 62.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.

