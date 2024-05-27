Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Raised to $250.00 at Citigroup

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $243.23.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $232.51 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $241.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.84. The firm has a market cap of $115.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in Analog Devices by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.