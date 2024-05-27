Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $232.51 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $241.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $115.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.67 and a 200-day moving average of $193.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,437,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,668 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,991,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,215 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,003,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,751,475,000 after purchasing an additional 701,367 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,242 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,225,227,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

