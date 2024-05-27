AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AJB. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.70) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AJ Bell to a hold rating and set a GBX 361 ($4.59) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get AJ Bell alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AJB

AJ Bell Stock Down 3.8 %

AJ Bell Cuts Dividend

AJ Bell stock opened at GBX 387.83 ($4.93) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 321.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 308.02. The firm has a market cap of £1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,261.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. AJ Bell has a twelve month low of GBX 241.60 ($3.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 414.50 ($5.27).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a GBX 4.25 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. AJ Bell’s payout ratio is 6,470.59%.

Insider Activity at AJ Bell

In related news, insider Simon Turner sold 27,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($3.91), for a total value of £83,982.36 ($106,739.15). 32.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AJ Bell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.