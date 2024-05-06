Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 23,094 shares in the last quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,027,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 117,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,094,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 137,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH remained flat at $76.93 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,769,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,692. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.67. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.2492 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

