Spire Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock remained flat at $76.23 during midday trading on Monday. 2,957,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,058. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.31. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

