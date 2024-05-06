USDX [Kava] Price Tops $0.82 (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 6th. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $92.00 million and $294,372.47 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,190.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $476.14 or 0.00753495 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00063594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.41 or 0.00101936 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00014739 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000288 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.82195332 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $297,293.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.