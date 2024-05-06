Ardor Reaches Market Cap of $103.46 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $103.46 million and $6.95 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00058992 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00020601 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00014816 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007498 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

