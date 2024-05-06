Spire Wealth Management Acquires 1,298 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 70,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,102,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.8% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 123.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VUG traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $343.61. 770,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $251.44 and a 12-month high of $348.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $338.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.39.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

