UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UMH. B. Riley assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UMH Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

NYSE:UMH traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 312,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,147. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average is $15.09. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -102.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -546.63%.

In other news, COO Brett Taft sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $155,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,049.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,305,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 10.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 59.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 176,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 58,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

