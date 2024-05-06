GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Buys New Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,430 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 9,874 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $239.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,527,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $190.71 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $145.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.37.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

