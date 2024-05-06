Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Delta Apparel Stock Up 1.1 %
DLA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.67. 2,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,418. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.18. Delta Apparel has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $79.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.50 million. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 9.84%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Apparel
Delta Apparel Company Profile
Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories under the Soffe brand.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Delta Apparel
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.