Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,685 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 9,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Citigroup raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shopify Trading Up 3.4 %

SHOP stock opened at $74.46 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $95.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 827.43 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.