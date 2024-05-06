Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.16% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $5,614,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 40,675 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PJUL opened at $38.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.58.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

