Sheets Smith Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BATRK. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the third quarter valued at $19,205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlanta Braves by 20.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,343,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,750,000 after purchasing an additional 396,079 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. acquired a new position in Atlanta Braves in the third quarter valued at $8,021,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in Atlanta Braves in the third quarter valued at $7,991,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Atlanta Braves by 194.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 265,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 174,987 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Atlanta Braves Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Atlanta Braves stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $38.66. 68,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,389. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.95 and a 1-year high of $50.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $67.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Our Latest Report on BATRK

Atlanta Braves Profile

(Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.