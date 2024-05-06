Sapient Capital LLC Makes New $593,000 Investment in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XYLD. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $228,000.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance
Shares of XYLD stock opened at $40.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $41.54.
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile
The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.