Sapient Capital LLC Makes New $593,000 Investment in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XYLD. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $228,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XYLD stock opened at $40.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $41.54.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

