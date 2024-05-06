Sapient Capital LLC Makes New $608,000 Investment in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 43,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 16,732 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 259,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 25,392 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 299,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 86,539 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 43,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 15,591 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEY opened at $15.10 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.28.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,442 shares of company stock valued at $303,914 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

