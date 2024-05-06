Sapient Capital LLC Invests $579,000 in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Henry Schein by 22.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $67.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.09.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

