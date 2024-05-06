National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

NYSE NPK traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $84.18. The company had a trading volume of 16,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,719. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.89 and its 200 day moving average is $79.10. National Presto Industries has a 52-week low of $68.82 and a 52-week high of $84.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.36 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.59.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The firm had revenue of $98.42 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. National Presto Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 53.4% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 146,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 51,165 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 109,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,816,000 after acquiring an additional 32,758 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 46.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 7,928.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 23,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

