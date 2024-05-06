Oppenheimer Trims Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Target Price to $110.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NET has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cloudflare from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.13.

NYSE NET traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,403,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,950,150. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.67 and a 200 day moving average of $83.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $44.60 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $5,505,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 366,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,351,461.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $5,505,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,351,461.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total transaction of $4,955,002.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,389.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,029,347 shares of company stock valued at $100,594,226. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth $372,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

