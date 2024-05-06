Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT)

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $17.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded OUTFRONT Media from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of OUTFRONT Media from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OUTFRONT Media has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.75.

NYSE:OUT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,296,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,657. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78. OUTFRONT Media has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $17.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is currently -45.11%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,857,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,856,000 after acquiring an additional 134,360 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,774,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 819,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,280,000 after buying an additional 480,372 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 1,449.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 240,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 224,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in OUTFRONT Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,511,000.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

