National Bank of Canada FI Increases Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 263.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,662 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.08% of Roper Technologies worth $46,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,968,000 after acquiring an additional 280,873 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,379,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 81.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,103,000 after acquiring an additional 143,122 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 512.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 144,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,933,000 after acquiring an additional 120,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,782,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,737,302,000 after acquiring an additional 100,621 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $514.61. 295,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,335. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $541.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.35. The stock has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.06 and a 12 month high of $565.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Several research firms recently commented on ROP. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.82.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

