Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,883 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $53,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total value of $617,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total transaction of $617,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total value of $692,555.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.7 %

MAR traded up $1.75 on Monday, hitting $236.34. 435,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,850. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.40 and a 200-day moving average of $228.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.13 and a 12-month high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.33.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Stories

