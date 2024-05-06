Metis Global Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Raymond James decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,779,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,192,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,037,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $3,779,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,192,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,037,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $413,870.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,414.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 514,459 shares of company stock worth $36,371,155 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.1 %

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,855,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,605,207. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $136.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $76.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.80.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

