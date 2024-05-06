MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Raised to $125.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $96.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTZ. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $55.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MasTec from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.23.

MasTec Stock Performance

MTZ traded up $4.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.26. The stock had a trading volume of 810,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.09. MasTec has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $123.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -757.57 and a beta of 1.61.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that MasTec will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Articles

