Merit Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ISCG. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $563,000.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $44.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.60. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $46.91. The stock has a market cap of $545.95 million, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.21.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

