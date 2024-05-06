U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 7.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 109,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 413,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,551,000 after buying an additional 85,993 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,135,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 19,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.94 per share, with a total value of $246,369.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,879.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.94 per share, with a total value of $246,369.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,879.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO opened at $54.76 on Monday. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $38.49 and a one year high of $64.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DINO. TD Cowen boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

