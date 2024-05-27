Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Up 0.1 %

BKSC opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.85. Bank of South Carolina has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bank of South Carolina

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is 71.58%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Bank of South Carolina at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

