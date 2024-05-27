Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) PT Raised to GBX 216

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 211 ($2.68) to GBX 216 ($2.75) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 220 ($2.80) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of SBRE stock opened at GBX 171.81 ($2.18) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £426.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,454.29, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 168.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 157.16. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 124 ($1.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 183.60 ($2.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a GBX 8.10 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is a boost from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7,142.86%.

In related news, insider Bryan Joseph bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £5,340 ($6,786.99). In other news, insider Adam Richard Westwood sold 24,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.26), for a total value of £42,734.24 ($54,313.98). Also, insider Bryan Joseph acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £5,340 ($6,786.99). Insiders purchased a total of 3,218 shares of company stock worth $568,963 over the last three months. 8.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

