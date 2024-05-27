StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MEIP. TheStreet cut shares of MEI Pharma from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 million, a PE ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.82. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $7.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MEI Pharma stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.09% of MEI Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

