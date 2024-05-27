Pharos Energy’s (PHAR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Pharos Energy Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of LON PHAR opened at GBX 23.90 ($0.30) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99. The company has a market cap of £99.86 million, a P/E ratio of -265.56, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.60. Pharos Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 18.05 ($0.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 25 ($0.32). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 22.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 21.60.
Pharos Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.77 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Pharos Energy’s previous dividend of $0.33. Pharos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -2,222.22%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Pharos Energy Company Profile
Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
