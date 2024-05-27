Pharos Energy’s (PHAR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Pharos Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LON PHAR opened at GBX 23.90 ($0.30) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99. The company has a market cap of £99.86 million, a P/E ratio of -265.56, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.60. Pharos Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 18.05 ($0.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 25 ($0.32). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 22.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 21.60.

Get Pharos Energy alerts:

Pharos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.77 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Pharos Energy’s previous dividend of $0.33. Pharos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -2,222.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pharos Energy Company Profile

In related news, insider Sue Rivett sold 68,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of £15,493.14 ($19,691.33), for a total transaction of £1,061,140,651.74 ($1,348,679,018.48). In other Pharos Energy news, insider Sue Rivett sold 68,491 shares of Pharos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of £15,493.14 ($19,691.33), for a total transaction of £1,061,140,651.74 ($1,348,679,018.48). Also, insider Jann M. Brown purchased 33,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £6,661 ($8,465.94). Insiders have bought 42,037 shares of company stock worth $861,847 in the last three months. 52.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pharos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.