Junee Limited’s (NASDAQ:JUNE) Quiet Period To End on May 27th

Junee’s (NASDAQ:JUNE – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, May 27th. Junee had issued 2,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 17th. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Junee’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Junee Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:JUNE opened at $4.25 on Monday. Junee has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.79.
About Junee
