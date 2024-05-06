MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Invests $193,000 in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYLD. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.28. 309,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,235. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.69. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $41.54.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

