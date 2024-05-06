Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stake Lifted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $395,789,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,383,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $379,134,000 after buying an additional 1,223,694 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,069,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $273,765,000 after buying an additional 102,420 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,732,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,203,000 after buying an additional 247,250 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,437,000 after buying an additional 60,158 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,805. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.59 and its 200 day moving average is $147.51. The company has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

