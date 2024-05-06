Spire Wealth Management Buys 1,531 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 279,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $309,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,041,000 after purchasing an additional 23,305 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 225,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $249,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 192,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $233,928,000 after purchasing an additional 11,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 38.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 145,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $161,680,000 after purchasing an additional 40,599 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,233.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.1 %

MTD traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,250.80. The company had a trading volume of 202,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,127. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,279.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,184.44. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,427.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

