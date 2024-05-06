iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.20

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.20 and last traded at $28.06, with a volume of 10967 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.95.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Get iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,381,000. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 206,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 27,534 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.